Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Schultz, OD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Schultz, OD is an Optometrist in East Greenwich, RI.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Robert E Miller Od PC
5393 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I switched to Dr. Schultz several years ago, because my eye glass prescription was not right. Since then, as a result of her detailed and accurate eye exams, my prescriptions have been excellent. She takes the time to get it right. She also has a pleasant and friendly personality.
About Dr. Stephanie Schultz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1891985149
Dr. Schultz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
