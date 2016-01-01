Dr. Schaeffer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Schaeffer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Schaeffer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 119 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 243-3233
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Schaeffer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972661841
Frequently Asked Questions
