Stephanie Rzepka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC
Overview
Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Stephanie Rzepka works at
Locations
Chicago Family Health Center - Roseland120 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628 Directions (773) 768-5000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Me and my Children have been going to Ms. Stephanie for years now! She is the best! Her staff is friendly and very caring and so is she! She has watched my kids grow over the years and have multiple surgeries from circumcision to tonsils removed! Also helped me discover I had Breast Cancer at 34! She genuinely LOVES what she do and is very passionate about her patients and she shows it! I LOVE HER dearly she's over the years become family! If you want a Doctor that's gonna cross all the t's and dot the I's. It's Ms. Stephanie! We are NEVER going to another physician! SHE'S THE BEST!
About Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184153637
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Rzepka accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Rzepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Stephanie Rzepka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Rzepka.
