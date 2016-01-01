Stephanie Rosenblum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Rosenblum
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Rosenblum is a Psychologist in Stamford, CT.
Stephanie Rosenblum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephanie Rosenblum, PsyD1177 High Ridge Rd # 216, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 541-0207Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Rosenblum?
About Stephanie Rosenblum
- Psychology
- English
- 1639505845
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Rosenblum works at
3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.