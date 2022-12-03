See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.

Stephanie Pinello works at Lake Pleasant Family Medicine/IMS Family Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Pleasant Family Medicine/IMS Family Medicine
    5425 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 354-3172
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Stephanie is both calm and caring- she listens to her patients, delves deeply to understand the situation and gently and calmly discusses the direction of care and next steps. Her calm, professional manner is reassuring and very positive.
    Eric C. Maass, PhD — Dec 03, 2022
    About Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235486465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Pinello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Pinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Pinello works at Lake Pleasant Family Medicine/IMS Family Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Stephanie Pinello’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Stephanie Pinello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Pinello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Pinello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Pinello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

