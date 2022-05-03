See All Nurse Practitioners in Farmington, CT
Stephanie Pettingle, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Stephanie Pettingle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT. 

Stephanie Pettingle works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Mental Health Specialists
    270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 677-5570
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2022
    It was very good ! She listened to me and was very understanding ! She is so professional ! She included me in decisions for my BP control. She was able to choose a correct BP medication that is so much better than the one i was taking, that caused problems every time I took it. I could tell the improvement after the first time I took it! She is very easy to talk to ! I will gladly go to her again ! She really helped me a lot ! She saw me soon after a hospital stay ! I really appreciated that concern ! Highly recommend her !
    brenda joyce Cibulas — May 03, 2022
    About Stephanie Pettingle, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205258605
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Pettingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Pettingle works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Stephanie Pettingle’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Pettingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Pettingle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Pettingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Pettingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

