Stephanie Nicolai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Nicolai
Overview
Stephanie Nicolai is a Clinical Psychologist in Goodyear, AZ.
Locations
Banner health group9780 S ESTRELLA PKWY, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (623) 474-8101Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Banner Childrens Banner Health Clinic LLC13995 W Statler Blvd Bldg 1, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 478-3100Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a sweet and caring person. Always looking to help and listen. Gives great advise and promotes self healing.
About Stephanie Nicolai
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790065282
Stephanie Nicolai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Nicolai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Nicolai.
