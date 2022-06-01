Stephanie Morrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Stephanie Morrison works at
Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians3363 Tremont Rd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 788-9220
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I’ve seen Stephanie for about 4 years now as my PCP and have nothing but good things to say. Always takes the time to listen, thinks outside the box and is very knowledgeable, makes sure that you feel comfortable with the plan and that you feel heard and understood by her. Not to mention she is just the sweetest person in general! Can’t recommend her enough
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881131324
Stephanie Morrison accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Morrison.
