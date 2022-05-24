See All Physicians Assistants in Mesa, AZ
Stephanie Moosman, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Moosman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Moosman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Northern Arizona University/ Graduate School.

Stephanie Moosman works at HealthyU Clinics in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthyU Clinics - Mesa
    840 E McKellips Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 491-0703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Stephanie Moosman, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861971590
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Certified Physician Assistant By The National Commission On Certification Of Physician Assistants (Nccpa)
Internship
Medical Education
  • Northern Arizona University/ Graduate School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Arizona State University, Tempe, Az
Undergraduate School

