Dr. Stephanie Middaugh, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Middaugh, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Middaugh, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Middaugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Generational Bridges Neuropsychological Services, PLLC1515 E Missouri Ave Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 322-9936
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Middaugh?
About Dr. Stephanie Middaugh, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1699338863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middaugh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middaugh works at
Dr. Middaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.