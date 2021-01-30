See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Stephanie Meyer, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
3 years of experience
Overview

Stephanie Meyer, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Phoenix Msn-Fnp Program.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3811 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Treatment frequency



Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Family History of Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Swelling Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Slow Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2021
    Stephanie is always helpful and kind. She took time to provide solutions and made sure that I knew how to follow-thru on the information given.
    Darlene Smart — Jan 30, 2021
    About Stephanie Meyer, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790334233
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Phoenix Msn-Fnp Program
    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
