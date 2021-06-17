Stephanie McGarity, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie McGarity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie McGarity, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie McGarity, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Stephanie McGarity works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Jefferson Village11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 331-6966
Oak Street Health Hazel Park1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Directions (248) 278-1576
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Stephanie McGarity, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1265820286
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
