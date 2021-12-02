Stephanie Marcum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Marcum, PA-C
Overview
Stephanie Marcum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA.
Stephanie Marcum works at
Locations
Cjw Medical Center7101 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 541-3911SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Finally relief for my stomach issues after years of no answers. Stephanie took the time to explain everything to me and help with diet changes that helped me get my life back.
About Stephanie Marcum, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700206810
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Marcum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Marcum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Stephanie Marcum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Marcum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Marcum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Marcum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.