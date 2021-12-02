See All Physicians Assistants in Richmond, VA
Stephanie Marcum, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (11)
Overview

Stephanie Marcum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. 

Stephanie Marcum works at Chippenham Hospital Burn and Reconstructive Center in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cjw Medical Center
    7101 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 541-3911
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Stephanie Marcum, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700206810
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Marcum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Marcum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Marcum works at Chippenham Hospital Burn and Reconstructive Center in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Stephanie Marcum’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Stephanie Marcum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Marcum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Marcum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Marcum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

