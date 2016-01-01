Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Mahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Mahan, PA-C
Overview
Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Woodland, CA.
Stephanie Mahan works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Mahan?
About Stephanie Mahan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497093306
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Mahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Mahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Mahan works at
Stephanie Mahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Mahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Mahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Mahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.