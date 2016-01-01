See All Physicians Assistants in Woodland, CA
Stephanie Mahan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Woodland, CA. 

Stephanie Mahan works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Stephanie Mahan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497093306
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Mahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Mahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Stephanie Mahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Mahan works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Stephanie Mahan’s profile.

Stephanie Mahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Mahan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Mahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Mahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

