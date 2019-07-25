Stephanie Lynn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Lynn, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Lynn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
Stephanie Lynn works at
Locations
-
1
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 898-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Lynn?
Honest, caring, and problem solving! She works with patients to find the cause of their problems and finding permanent solutions to resolving them. Trusted.
About Stephanie Lynn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861866808
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Lynn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Lynn works at
Stephanie Lynn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.