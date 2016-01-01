See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Stephanie Lamothe, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Lamothe, APRN

Bariatric Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Lamothe, APRN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. 

Stephanie Lamothe works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT and Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    61 Pomeroy Ave, Meriden, CT 06450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 694-5340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Nutritional Diseases
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Nutritional Diseases
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Lamothe?

    Photo: Stephanie Lamothe, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Lamothe, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Lamothe to family and friends

    Stephanie Lamothe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Lamothe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Lamothe, APRN.

    About Stephanie Lamothe, APRN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821557026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Lamothe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Lamothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Lamothe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Lamothe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Lamothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Lamothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Lamothe, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.