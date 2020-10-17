See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Stephanie Kowatch, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Stephanie Kowatch works at Renown Medical Group URG in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renown Health Urgent Care
    975 Ryland St Ste 100, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Oct 17, 2020
This PA is amazing!! Smart, professional, and is willing to go the extra mile for her patients! I wish she could be my primary!!!!!
R. Suess — Oct 17, 2020
About Stephanie Kowatch, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124503743
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Kowatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Kowatch works at Renown Medical Group URG in Reno, NV. View the full address on Stephanie Kowatch’s profile.

Stephanie Kowatch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Kowatch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Kowatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Kowatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

