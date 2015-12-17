Dr. Stephanie Kirschbaum, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Kirschbaum, OD
Dr. Stephanie Kirschbaum, OD is an Optometrist in Auburn, CA.
Dr. Kirschbaum works at
Foreman Eye Care3126 Professional Dr Ste 300, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 492-0251
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Competent, thorough, Friendly and a bedside manner that would put Casanova to shame. Highly recommended. She cares.
About Dr. Stephanie Kirschbaum, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1518004134
Dr. Kirschbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.