Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC
Overview
Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Stephanie Guzman works at
Locations
Felix E. Guzman MD PA12600 SW 120th St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 253-0233
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie Guzman is very attentive, friendly and knowledgeable in her field. I fully trust and have been given good care with my health. She answers all health questions with good information.
About Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437691102
Stephanie Guzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Guzman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
