Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gonshor, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Gonshor works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.