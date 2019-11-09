Dr. Stephanie Gonshor, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonshor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gonshor, DNP
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Gonshor, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Garden City2347 S HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to listen to my problem. Totally happy with the consultation. Actually made it a happy experience. Would definitely request seeing her again.
About Dr. Stephanie Gonshor, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073085965
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonshor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonshor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonshor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonshor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonshor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonshor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.