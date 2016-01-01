See All Nurse Midwives in Charlotte, NC
Stephanie Godfrey, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Godfrey, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Godfrey, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC. 

Stephanie Godfrey works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence
    1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2904
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Godfrey?

    Photo: Stephanie Godfrey, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Godfrey, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Godfrey to family and friends

    Stephanie Godfrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Godfrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Godfrey, CNM.

    About Stephanie Godfrey, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417340886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Godfrey, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Godfrey works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Stephanie Godfrey’s profile.

    Stephanie Godfrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Godfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.