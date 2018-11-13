Stephanie Germon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Germon, LMHC
Overview
Stephanie Germon, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Stephanie Germon works at
Locations
Pediatric Health Choice4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 350, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 285-7073
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie is the only therapist my daughter opened up with she made her feel comfortable and this helped me and my daughters relationship. Can’t wait to start again!
About Stephanie Germon, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396112843
Stephanie Germon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Germon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Stephanie Germon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Germon.
