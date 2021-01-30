Stephanie Gay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Gay, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Gay, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-300, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring for her patients and answers all concerns. I prefer to see her over the doctor.
About Stephanie Gay, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013312784
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Gay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.