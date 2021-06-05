Stephanie Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Fuller, LMFT
Overview
Stephanie Fuller, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Templeton, CA.
Stephanie Fuller works at
Locations
Sleepmed of California Inc265 Posada Ln Ste A, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 235-3691
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Stephanie for years. She really cares about her clients and works really well with my style. She has worked with my whole family and they all like her.
About Stephanie Fuller, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780619585
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Fuller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Fuller works at
7 patients have reviewed Stephanie Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.