Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Stephanie Ellenberger is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Stephanie Ellenberger works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Children's Diagnostic Center
    4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1568833689
  • Trinity Medical Center East

Stephanie Ellenberger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Ellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Ellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Ellenberger works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Stephanie Ellenberger’s profile.

Stephanie Ellenberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Ellenberger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Ellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Ellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

