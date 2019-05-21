See All Clinical Psychologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westport, CT. 

Dr. Ehrman works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Westport, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    215 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 453-1250

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ehrman?

May 21, 2019
Dr. Ehrman diagnosed our 10-yr-old son together with Dr. Andrew Lustbader on the recommendation of his elementary school psychologist. Drs. Ehrman and Lustbader's diagnosis was nuanced and accurate, opening a window of understanding on our son's behavior that had eluded his parents and prior behavioral health specialists. Their approach was holistic, seeking first to describe and understand how his symptoms and their underlying causes are structured, then assembling a recommended therapeutic approach tailored to address his unique needs, rather than simply checking off a few prevalent symptoms and shunting his case into a single category and prescribing medication on that basis.
— May 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ehrman to family and friends

Dr. Ehrman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ehrman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD.

About Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063766210
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ehrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ehrman works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Ehrman’s profile.

Dr. Ehrman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.