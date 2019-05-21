Dr. Ehrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westport, CT.
Dr. Ehrman works at
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC215 Main St, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (917) 453-1250
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehrman diagnosed our 10-yr-old son together with Dr. Andrew Lustbader on the recommendation of his elementary school psychologist. Drs. Ehrman and Lustbader's diagnosis was nuanced and accurate, opening a window of understanding on our son's behavior that had eluded his parents and prior behavioral health specialists. Their approach was holistic, seeking first to describe and understand how his symptoms and their underlying causes are structured, then assembling a recommended therapeutic approach tailored to address his unique needs, rather than simply checking off a few prevalent symptoms and shunting his case into a single category and prescribing medication on that basis.
About Dr. Stephanie Ehrman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063766210
Frequently Asked Questions
