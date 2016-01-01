Stephanie Easton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Easton, FNP
Overview
Stephanie Easton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Stephanie Easton works at
Locations
Capitol City Family Health Center3140 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 650-2000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Stephanie Easton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083964928
Stephanie Easton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
