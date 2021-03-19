See All Physicians Assistants in New Haven, CT
Stephanie Decesare, PA-C

Stephanie Decesare, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephanie Decesare, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New Haven, CT. 

Stephanie Decesare works at Northeast Medical Group in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chapel Medical Group
    1308 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 865-5111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Anthem

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Ms. Decesare is a wonderful physician who made me feel heard. She carried herself with respect, attentiveness, and consideration to my condition. Not once have our encounters seem shortened or less valued by her and the other staff members. As she listened to my concerns she ordered tests, referred me to a specialist, and had her office follow up with me. Even during these difficult moments she has made time to see me even through video visits. If you are looking for a patient-centered PCP Ms. Decesare-PA should not be over looked.
    Karla Aponte Roque — Mar 19, 2021
    Photo: Stephanie Decesare, PA-C
    About Stephanie Decesare, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962890681
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Decesare, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Decesare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Decesare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Decesare works at Northeast Medical Group in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Stephanie Decesare’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Decesare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Decesare.

