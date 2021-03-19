Stephanie Decesare, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Decesare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Decesare, PA-C
Overview
Stephanie Decesare, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New Haven, CT.
Stephanie Decesare works at
Locations
1
Chapel Medical Group1308 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 865-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Decesare is a wonderful physician who made me feel heard. She carried herself with respect, attentiveness, and consideration to my condition. Not once have our encounters seem shortened or less valued by her and the other staff members. As she listened to my concerns she ordered tests, referred me to a specialist, and had her office follow up with me. Even during these difficult moments she has made time to see me even through video visits. If you are looking for a patient-centered PCP Ms. Decesare-PA should not be over looked.
About Stephanie Decesare, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962890681
Stephanie Decesare works at
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Decesare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Decesare.
