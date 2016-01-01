See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Stephanie Davis, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Davis, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Davis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Stephanie Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
10 (5)
View Profile
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
2 (1)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    3940 Dupont Cir, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-1111
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Davis?

    Photo: Stephanie Davis, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Davis, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Davis to family and friends

    Stephanie Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Davis, APRN.

    About Stephanie Davis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790114189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Davis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Stephanie Davis’s profile.

    Stephanie Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Davis, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.