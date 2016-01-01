See All Physicians Assistants in Anderson, SC
Stephanie Davis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Davis, PA-C is a physician assistant in Anderson, SC. She currently practices at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy
    1501 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Stephanie Davis, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1033402151
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
