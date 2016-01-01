Stephanie Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Davis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Davis, PA-C is a physician assistant in Anderson, SC. She currently practices at Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Anderson Dermatology/Skin Sgy1501 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-0063
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Stephanie Davis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1033402151
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Stephanie Davis?
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.