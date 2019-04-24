Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Stephanie D'Angelo works at
Locations
Turnersville Behavorial Health188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best their is!!! She has a knack for knowing exactly what you are thinking but may not want to say out loud. Has been a tremendous influence in my well-being and has helped my life considerably!
About Stephanie D'Angelo, LPC
- Behavioral Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1629378740
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University
