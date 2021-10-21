See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Stephanie Cooke, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Stephanie Cooke, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Stephanie Cooke works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Oct 21, 2021
    Stephanie Cooke, ARNP, working with surgeon Dr. David T. Watson was highly recommended to me by someone in the ortho business. I needed a total hip replacement and to do the procedure, I wanted to ensure I had a team that not only included a skilled surgeon, but an experienced assistant/medical staff whom I'd spend most time with as a patient. Stephanie is simply phenomenal! While the surgeon focused on the actual operation, Stephanie did so much else to answer my questions, explain all of the procedures pre-, peri-, and post-op, and put me at ease in general. She even explained in detail to me how she herself would close the surgical site up and what to expect afterward. Every visit, Stephanie listened carefully, took notes, answered questions, and responded to every request (work excusal notes, etc). Her reputation at Tampa General Hospital where the procedure was done is superb--and everything went so smoothly in what is a very concerning event! Thank You Stephanie!
    Oct 21, 2021
    About Stephanie Cooke, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245699297
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Cooke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Cooke works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Cooke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Cooke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

