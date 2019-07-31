Stephanie Chlebus-Nick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Chlebus-Nick, PA-C
Overview
Stephanie Chlebus-Nick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Erie, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3910 Caughey Rd, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 877-7842
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie is a GREAT PA. I am not the easiest patient that a Doctor could have But i have to say Stephanie has a calming effect. Always take time with you and answers all your questions and concerns. I would recommend this office based on my experience with PA.
About Stephanie Chlebus-Nick, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518927946
