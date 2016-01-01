See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Stephanie Chambers, NNP Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Chambers, NNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Chambers, NNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Stephanie Chambers works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1734

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Stephanie Chambers?

Photo: Stephanie Chambers, NNP
How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Chambers, NNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Chambers to family and friends

Stephanie Chambers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stephanie Chambers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Chambers, NNP.

About Stephanie Chambers, NNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1548886849
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Chambers, NNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Chambers works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Stephanie Chambers’s profile.

Stephanie Chambers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Chambers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.