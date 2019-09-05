Stephanie Breckenridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Breckenridge, RN
Overview
Stephanie Breckenridge, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Stephanie Breckenridge works at
Locations
Lane County Behavioral Health Services2411 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 682-3550
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional yet personable. Appeared very knowledgeable about her speciality. Would recommend her to others as a very good PCP.
About Stephanie Breckenridge, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
