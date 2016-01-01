See All Nurse Practitioners in Westerville, OH
Stephanie Brader, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephanie Brader, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Stephanie Brader works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians Westerville - 300 Polaris Pkwy Suite 3000
    300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 3000, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-3354
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Stephanie Brader, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154666964
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Brader, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Brader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Brader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Brader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Brader works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Stephanie Brader’s profile.

    Stephanie Brader has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Brader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Brader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Brader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

