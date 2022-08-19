See All Physicians Assistants in Cape Coral, FL
Stephanie Boyer, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephanie Boyer, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL. 

Stephanie Boyer works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Bokeelia, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0894
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cambio Dermatology - Bokeelia
    5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5774
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 19, 2022
Professional Very helpful in answering questions
— Aug 19, 2022
About Stephanie Boyer, PA-C

Specialties
Languages Spoken
Gender
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Boyer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Boyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Stephanie Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

43 patients have reviewed Stephanie Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Boyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

