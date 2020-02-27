See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Stephanie Bork, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Bork, CRNP

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Bork, CRNP is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Stephanie Bork works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Stephanie Bork?

Feb 27, 2020
She's fantastic and truly cares. The only person I trust with my asthma treatments. She really takes the time to listen to all of your concerns and she's easy to contact through email.
— Feb 27, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Stephanie Bork, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Bork, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Bork to family and friends

Stephanie Bork's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stephanie Bork

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Bork, CRNP.

About Stephanie Bork, CRNP

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831537018
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Bork, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Bork is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Bork has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Bork works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Stephanie Bork’s profile.

Stephanie Bork has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Bork.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Bork, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Bork appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Stephanie Bork, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.