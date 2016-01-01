Stephanie Birinci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Birinci, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Birinci, LMHC is a Counselor in Newburgh, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 450 Gidney Ave Ste 210, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 564-2540
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stephanie Birinci, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073687489
