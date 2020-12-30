Stephanie Benjamin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Benjamin, MA
Offers telehealth
Stephanie Benjamin, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in New Haven, CT.
Kenneth Marcus, M.D.157 Church St Fl 19, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 787-8380
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Stellar provider. Really listens to what you're saying. Stays up on the latest research. Intuitive. Professional without being overly formal.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578980538
Stephanie Benjamin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
