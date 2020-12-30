See All Clinical Psychologists in New Haven, CT
Stephanie Benjamin, MA

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Benjamin, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in New Haven, CT. 

Stephanie Benjamin works at Kenneth Marcus, M.D. in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenneth Marcus, M.D.
    Kenneth Marcus, M.D.
157 Church St Fl 19, New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 787-8380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Stellar provider. Really listens to what you're saying. Stays up on the latest research. Intuitive. Professional without being overly formal.
    BEH RN — Dec 30, 2020
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1578980538
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Benjamin works at Kenneth Marcus, M.D. in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Stephanie Benjamin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Benjamin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

