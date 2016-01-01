Stephanie Behrensberg, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Behrensberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Behrensberg, LP
Overview
Stephanie Behrensberg, LP is a Neuropsychologist in Fargo, ND.
Stephanie Behrensberg works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Behrensberg?
About Stephanie Behrensberg, LP
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1639834401
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Fosston
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephanie Behrensberg using Healthline FindCare.
Stephanie Behrensberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Behrensberg works at
Stephanie Behrensberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Behrensberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Behrensberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Behrensberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.