Dr. Baumgratz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Erie, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2222 Filmore Ave Ste 607, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 882-4823
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumgratz?
I have see Dr. Baumgratz since 2018 both as a couple and individually. She has always been professional in every way -- in sessions as well as communicating with me regarding appointments, questions, etc. I find her very easy to talk to; she really listens!! And her counseling is spot on. I have never felt disrespected or belittled, no matter what topic I bring up; her understanding is amazing! As a mature adult who has been through many of life's challenges, she is without a doubt the best therapist I have ever had! And she has done a great deal to help me navigate life's tougher issues.
About Dr. Stephanie Baumgratz, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1679748313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgratz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumgratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.