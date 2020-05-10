See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Stephanie Azevedo works at HonorHealth in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Your Family Physicians
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2300B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-9113
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stephanie Azevedo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740618800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Azevedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Azevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Azevedo works at HonorHealth in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Stephanie Azevedo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Stephanie Azevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Azevedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Azevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Azevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
