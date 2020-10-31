See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Stephanie Allen, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Allen, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Stephanie Allen works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Men's Health
    555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Stephanie Allen, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639656382
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Allen works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. View the full address on Stephanie Allen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

