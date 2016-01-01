See All Chiropractors in Gainesville, VA
Dr. Stephane Provencher, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephane Provencher, DC is a Chiropractor in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Provencher works at Gainesville Holistic Health Center in Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gainesville Holistic Health Center
    8006 Crescent Park Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 248-0695

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephane Provencher, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1376729376
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sorsi
    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Universit? Du Qu?Bec ? Trois-Rivi?Res
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephane Provencher, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provencher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Provencher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Provencher accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Provencher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Provencher works at Gainesville Holistic Health Center in Gainesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Provencher’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Provencher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provencher.

