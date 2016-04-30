Stephan Von Seeger, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephan Von Seeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephan Von Seeger, CH
Overview
Stephan Von Seeger, CH is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA.
Stephan Von Seeger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elk Grove Chiropractic Office9295 E Stockton Blvd Ste 10, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Directions (916) 685-6380
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephan Von Seeger?
I was recommened to Dr. Von Seegar by a friend. I have been going to a chiropractor for 39 years. He is the best DC I have ever been too and that is many in 4 different states. He helped me so much with my back and neck. I highly recommend him.
About Stephan Von Seeger, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891886388
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephan Von Seeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephan Von Seeger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephan Von Seeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephan Von Seeger works at
4 patients have reviewed Stephan Von Seeger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephan Von Seeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephan Von Seeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephan Von Seeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.