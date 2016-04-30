See All Chiropractors in Elk Grove, CA
Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Stephan Von Seeger, CH is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA. 

Stephan Von Seeger works at Labrado Chiropractic in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elk Grove Chiropractic Office
    9295 E Stockton Blvd Ste 10, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 685-6380
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Apr 30, 2016
    I was recommened to Dr. Von Seegar by a friend. I have been going to a chiropractor for 39 years. He is the best DC I have ever been too and that is many in 4 different states. He helped me so much with my back and neck. I highly recommend him.
    Linda Chrisrensen in Sacramento, CA — Apr 30, 2016
    About Stephan Von Seeger, CH

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891886388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

