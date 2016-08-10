Dr. Stella Verna, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stella Verna, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stella Verna, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Verna works at
Locations
1
Stella Verna Phd14707 S Dixie Hwy Ste 317, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 254-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is simply amazing. I would not seek elsewhere. She is the best therapist I ever had. I went in for panic attacks, anxiety, and fears. I am hopeful that I can start hypnotherapy soon.
About Dr. Stella Verna, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1841333978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verna speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verna.
