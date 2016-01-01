Stella Opara accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stella Opara, NP
Overview
Stella Opara, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edison, NJ.
Stella Opara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stella Opara?
About Stella Opara, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699055822
Frequently Asked Questions
Stella Opara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stella Opara works at
Stella Opara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stella Opara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stella Opara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stella Opara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.