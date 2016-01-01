Stella Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stella Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stella Davis, NP
Stella Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-3533
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922651850
Stella Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stella Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stella Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stella Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.