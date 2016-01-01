Stefanie Wade, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stefanie Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stefanie Wade, PSY
Stefanie Wade, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Goshen, IN.
Stefanie Wade works at
Locations
Katharine Schrock Counseling PC1930 W Lincoln Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 534-2161
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stefanie Wade, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841310471
Stefanie Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stefanie Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefanie Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stefanie Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefanie Wade.
